Solidus Techno Power Launches 29 Mwp Solar Power Plant In Rajasthan

The 29 MWp solar power marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion beyond its established base in Punjab, reinforcing its position as a key player in India's sector.

This new project is part of Solidus's broader vision to drive India's transition to clean, reliable energy. Located in one of the country's top regions for solar energy potential, the Bikaner plant will provide power to one of Rajasthan's largest industrial facilities.



With this development, Solidus is poised to strengthen its influence in the rapidly growing renewable energy market in Rajasthan.

Once operational, the 29 MWp solar power plant will generate approximately 47 million kWh of clean energy annually. This will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of industrial operations, eliminating over 42,300 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.



By supplying 40 per cent of the energy requirements for the manufacturing facility, the plant will reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, driving substantial cost savings and contributing to a more sustainable industrial landscape.

The construction of the Bikaner solar plant will also provide a boost to the local economy, creating jobs and fostering skill development in the renewable energy sector. Solidus Techno Power will oversee the entire project, delivering a complete EPC solution that includes design, engineering, procurement, and construction.



This end-to-end approach ensures the seamless integration of solar energy into industrial operations, leveraging Solidus's expertise in providing state-of-the-art solar technology.

As a leader in solar solutions in Punjab, Solidus is now expanding its reach to other parts of India. The Bikaner project represents a crucial step in the company's commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions across the country. "We are thrilled to expand our presence into Rajasthan with this transformative 29 MWp solar project in Bikaner.



This is a significant leap for Solidus as we continue to lead in Punjab and now bring our expertise to one of India's most promising solar markets," said Harvinder Singh, Director of Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. "Our goal is to help industries achieve energy independence while reducing their carbon footprint, and this project is a testament to that commitment."

Solidus's expansion into Rajasthan aligns with India's renewable energy targets, particularly the goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.



The Bikaner project underscores the immense potential of solar power to reshape the energy landscape of industrial operations and contribute to the country's ambitious climate goals.

Headquartered in Patiala, Punjab, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of end-to-end solar EPC solutions, catering to both industrial and residential energy needs.



With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and a customer-first approach, Solidus continues to play a pivotal role in driving India's renewable energy revolution.

