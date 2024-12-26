Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 45,399

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression, which has been ongoing on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 45,399 martyrs, in addition to 107,940 wounded.



The Palestinian in Gaza said the hospitals in the Strip received 38 martyrs and 137 wounded, as a result of three massacres committed by the Israeli forces over the past 24 hours against families in the Strip.



Gaza hospital says three babies die of 'severe temperature drop'

QRCS gives a helping hand to blockaded families in north Gaza Situation in Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital very dangerous, says Director

Read Also



A woman reacts during the funeral of members of the press who were killed in an Israeli strike, at the al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 26, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

The ministry noted that thousands of victims remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

For the 446th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation army continues its systematic destruction of Gaza and the extermination of its people, causing a catastrophic and unprecedented humanitarian situation, forcing more than 95 percent of the Strip's population to flee their homes.