Saudi Arabia To Host Next Edition Of Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Saudi Arabia will host the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup from September 23 to October 6, 2026, the Arab Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) announced following its General Assembly in Kuwait City yesterday.

The General Assembly, chaired by of Sports and Youth H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the AGCFF president, unanimously voted for Saudi Arabia as the host nation for the next edition of the regional tournament.

In addition to selecting the host, the General Assembly approved changing the name of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation to the Gulf Federation, aiming to boost its promotion and expand its activities beyond just the Gulf Cup.

AGCFF Secretary-General Jassim Al Rumaihi, heads of the eight member federations, representatives of the delegations, and members of AGCFF committees attended the General Assembly.