PGTI Season: Veer Ahlawat Crowned Order Of Merit Champion To Cap Record-Breaking 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) With Veer Ahlawat getting crowned as the new Order of Merit Champion, the 2024 season of the Professional Tour of India (PGTI) ended as a season of record-breaking achievements with players grabbing record prize-money earnings. Ahlawat set a new standard in the Order of Merit race in the 2024 PGTI Rankings and ended up earning a record-breaking ₹1,56,35,724, eclipsing the previous high set in 2023.

As the year 2024 draws to a close, PGTI President Kapil Dev hailed the season as the best-ever in his season-end review.

"The 2024 PGTI season proved to be a milestone year for Indian professional golf, marked by record-breaking achievements, increased global appeal, and significant leadership transitions," said Kapil Dev, the 1983 Cricket World Cup winner who was voted as India's Player of the Century a couple of decades back.

The season's highlights, according to Kapil Dev, include record-breaking achievements on many fronts.

Events & Prize Money: The season saw 21 events with an all-time high prize pool of ₹33 crore, further elevating the stature of the PGTI.

New Order of Merit Champion:

Veer Ahlawat was crowned as the 2024 TATA Steel PGTI Ranking Champion. He earned a record-breaking ₹1,56,35,724, eclipsing the previous high set in 2023. The top-10, top-20, and top-30 earners all surpassed ₹44 lakh, ₹31 lakh, and ₹22 lakh, respectively, reflecting the growing financial rewards on the tour.

The season saw 19 different winners across 21 events, with four first-time winners, showcasing the growing competitiveness of the field. The average winning score was 17-under, and four events were decided by playoffs. The winners came from across the country and abroad.

The season also saw a leadership transition at the helm of the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) this June 2024. Cricket legend Kapil Dev assumed the role of PGTI President, succeeding Srinivasan H.R, with plans to enhance opportunities for Indian golfers. Former professional golfer Amandeep Johl replaced Uttam Singh Mundy as the new CEO, bringing extensive experience to continue the tour's growth.

Global Expansion & New Events:

Four international events were held in the 2024 season, including the Hero Indian Open (DP World Tour co-sanctioned) and the HSBC India Legends Championship (Legends Tour debut). There were also new domestic tournaments like the Mysuru Open (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club debut), The Poona Club Open, and the Vishwa Samudra Open presented by Kapil Dev.

Star Performers:

Veer Ahlawat: With two victories, including the season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship, nine top-10 finishes, and a DP World Tour card for 2025, Veer emerged as the standout player of the year.

Emerging Talent:

Shaurya Binu (two-time winner) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (Rookie of the Year) solidified their status as future stars. Rayhan Thomas, a professional of Indian origin from the UAE, won on debut on the PGTI and secured the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour and Challenge Tour cards. International Champions: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu continued to shine with significant wins.

Growing Foreign Presence:

The 2024 season witnessed a record number of international players from countries like the USA, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Chile, Japan, and South Korea, joining the tour, elevating its global profile.

With robust performances, leadership changes, and an increasing international footprint, the TATA Steel PGTI is poised for even greater success in 2025. The focus remains on nurturing talent, expanding the tour's reach, and establishing Indian golf on the global stage.