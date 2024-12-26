Tanishq Diamonds New Campaign Honours The Modern Woman's Brilliance And Sparkle

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 26 December 2024: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched its latest diamond-themed TVC titled 'Tanishq Diamonds Celebrates Your Sparkle.' Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, this is an ode to the timeless elegance, rarity, and versatility of Tanishq's natural diamonds, designed to inspire women to embrace their inner radiance with confidence and grace.



The campaign delves into the relationship between a woman and her jewellery, portraying diamonds as more than just adornments. Each Tanishq diamond is a meticulously crafted masterpiece, celebrated for its sparkle and best light performance, making every piece a symbol of prestige and timeless beauty. The film echoes Tanishq's commitment to offering diamond jewellery that perfectly blends craftsmanship and artistic brilliance, ensuring that Tanishq's diamonds celebrate her sparkle. Whether marking milestones or adding a touch of glamour to everyday moments, Tanishq diamonds are crafted to make women feel truly extraordinary.



The film opens with the protagonist Sapna Pabbi getting decked in unique Tanishq diamond jewels. As she steps out for an evening soiree, her diamond jewellery becomes her closest ally dazzling in a captivating play of light that enhances her charm in every frame. As she goes through the night, exuding self-assurance and radiance, the Tanishq diamonds act as a magnet for admiration and curiosity, symbolizing her individuality, strength, and journey. The film reinstates that diamonds add sparkle to the wearer's personality-a marker of her taste, accomplishments, and self-expression. Adding to the surprise element, the film is also set against the Iconic Bollywood song -“Aaj Main Upar”, which originally featured the celebrated actress Manisha Koirala, who graces this film with her timeless elegance. In a heartfelt moment, she sings a line to the protagonist, passing on inspiration, confidence, and self-assuredness to today's women. This beautifully crafted exchange celebrates the rarity of women embracing their unique sparkle, with Tanishq's diamonds honouring their prestige, individuality, and influence, alongside the enduring grace and brilliance of Manisha Koirala, an icon of admiration and resilience.



Speaking on the launch of the film, Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, shared,“Our latest film for natural diamonds is an extension of one of our core beliefs at Tanishq that diamonds are rare and forever. Our natural diamonds symbolize the strength, grace, and aspirations that define women. Through this campaign, we celebrate their journeys, helping them to shine brighter and embrace their inner radiance.“Celebrates your sparkle” is not a tagline; it's an emotion. Like always, Tanishq diamonds are at the forefront, lighting up any room and the woman who adorns it. The film beautifully captures how women are not shying away from the spotlight and roping in the iconic Manisha Koirala encapsulates this essence of feminine grace and individuality seamlessly.”



Speaking about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Head of Creative, Lowe Lintas, added,“We wanted to capture what it feels like when someone's presence brightens up the world around them. Because that's exactly what the Tanishq woman has always done. And it's also what the most beautiful diamond jewellery does for the people it adorns. A breath-taking product, an effervescent personality that evokes joy, an evergreen song that lifts spirits, and a delightful cameo from an icon - it seemed like a marriage made in heaven and just the perfect way in which to celebrate the sparkle of Tanishq Diamonds.





About Tanishq:



Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold most efficiently. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 450+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250+ cities.

