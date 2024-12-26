Metal Packaging Market Projected To Surpass US$163.749 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 3.10%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global metal packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10%, reaching a market size of US$163.749 billion in 2030 from US$140.601 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global metal packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$163.749 billion in 2030.Metal packaging is packaging that is made from metals like steel or aluminum, to promote strength, durability, barrier qualities, versatility, and high recycling. This material can endure rough transportation and storage, giving it protection from light, moisture, and oxygen. These can be molded into multiple shapes, from stiff cans to soft foils, for use with all kinds of products. Both steel and aluminum can easily be recycled, thus making them sustainable. Some applications of metal packaging include food cans, aerosol cans , beverage cans, and aluminum foils. Metal packaging is widely required in different industries concerning safe and efficient transport and storage of several kinds of products.The global metal packaging market is witnessing growth due to the various factors contributing to metal packaging-sustainability, product protection, versatility, brand differentiation, as well as advances in technology. Highly recyclable, metal packaging matches the consumer's concern for the environment. They provide barrier properties preserving the quality and freshness of food and beverages. These can be produced in a broad variety of shapes, allowing unique designs and branding. Lightweight, functional coatings and other technologies are driving the market growth. Further, the demand for metal packaging in different industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care is increasing.With the emergence of the global metal packaging market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in July 2024, AkzoNobel introduced next-generation metal packaging coatings for food can manufacturers and prepared for a sustainable future.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global metal packaging market is categorized into caps & closures, cans, and others. The cans segment is anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years because of the strong demand for canned food and beverages which have made them convenient, portable, and long shelf-life products. They are also very popular for storing soft drinks and beer.The global metal packaging market is segmented by raw materials into steel, aluminum, and others. In the forecasted years, steel will majorly dominate the packaging market over aluminum because of it being strong, durable, and cost-effective. Technological developments such as weight savings and better coatings improve steel performance and create much wider applications. Furthermore, with the high recycling rate of steel to align with society's growing concern for environmental sustainability, it has become a prime choice for many packaging applications.The global metal packaging market is divided by application into food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others. The food and beverage segment is expected to occupy the major share of the market in the coming years, due to the rise in demand for packaged food in the market, and the extensive growth in the beverage industry. Further, the transition of consumers towards carbonated and energy drinks, especially in developing nations. Metal packaging offers ideal levels of recyclability and sustainability and coincides well with consumer preferences.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global metal packaging market is growing significantly. This region is characterized by high-speed economic growth, population growth, urbanization, as well as increased focus on sustainability. Rapid economic growth in many of these major countries such as China, Japan, and India lead to further consumer spending on and demand for packaged goods. The region also contains a large population that leads to a rise in diverse sectors contributing to positive growth in the market. Further, urbanization leads to changes in consumers' lifestyles contributing to a rise in demand for ready-to-go food and packaged products, promoting the overall market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global metal packaging market have been covered as Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings Incorporated, CCL Container Inc, Daiwa Can Company, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor, Tetra Pak International SA, and Avon, among others.The market analytics report segments the global metal packaging market as follows:.By TypeoCansoCaps & ClosuresoOthers.By Raw MaterialoSteeloAluminumoOthers.By ApplicationoFoodoBeveragesoCosmetics & Personal careoIndustrialoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoSaudi ArabiaoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Ball Corporation.Crown Holdings Incorporated.Silgan Holdings Incorporated.Can-Pack SA.CCL Container Inc.Orora Limited.Daiwa Can Company.Hoe Chong Tin Pte Ltd.Sonoco Products Company.Ardagh Metal Packaging.Amcor.Mauser Packaging Solutions.Tetra Pak International SA.Trivium Packaging.AvonExplore More Reports:.Caps And Closures Market:.Food Can Market:.Global Aluminum Packaging Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.