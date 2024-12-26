Paterson Takes Five Wickets As Pakistan Bowled Out For 211

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Centurion: Pakistan were bowled out for 211 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Dane Paterson took five for 61 -- his second five-wicket haul in successive Tests -- and debutant Corbin Bosch took four for 63.

Kamran Ghulam made a counter-attacking 54 off 71 balls for Pakistan.

Bosch claimed a wicket with his first ball in Test when Pakistan captain Shan Masood edged a drive to Marco Jansen at fourth slip after Masood and Saim Ayub put on 36 for the first wicket.

The openers batted patiently in the first hour after Pakistan were sent in to bat on a well-grassed pitch.

But the tempo of the innings changed after Masood's dismissal with Pakistan's batsmen scoring quickly but providing opportunities for the bowlers.

Brief scores:

Pakistan, first innings, 211 in 57.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 54; D. Paterson 5-61, C. Bosch 4-63)