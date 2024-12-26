Duck World Opens The Largest Rubber Duck Store In The USA, Right In Miami Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Duck World opens its largest North American store in Miami Beach, offering over 800 unique rubber duck designs in an interactive retail space.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duck World , the internationally beloved purveyor of iconic rubber ducks , is proud to announce the grand opening of its largest North American store at 1622 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, just off Lincoln Road. Spanning 1,500 square feet, this destination offers over 800 unique designs.

“We were thinking for a long time where to open the largest rubber duck store in the USA, and we decided to land and set up a nest in Miami Beach,” said Filip Perkon, co-founder of Duck World.“Miami Beach was a natural choice, aligning with Duck World's focus on creativity and community engagement.”

Duck World's journey began in early 2023 when co-founders Filip Perkon and Irene Fedotova turned Irene's passion for rubber ducks into reality. With five stores in London and an online presence shipping to the USA, Australia, and the UAE, Duck World is spreading happiness worldwide.

The stores are designed to be immersive, Instagrammable spaces that delight customers of all ages. From quirky collectible ducks to officially licensed film and game merchandise, there's something for everyone.

“Rubber ducks are timeless and iconic, but they're also a blank canvas for imagination and creativity,” said Irene.“Whether it's a cherished toy, a decorative item, or a playful reminder of simpler times, the rubber duck encourages us to embrace the small, joyful moments of life.”

Highlights include:

-Exclusive Designs: Over 800 varieties of rubber ducks, from classic styles to limited-edition collectibles.

-Experiential Retail: Art gallery-like displays, interactive games, and Instagrammable moments.

-Community Engagement: Collaborations with local artists for unique customizations and special events.

Duck World invites visitors to explore its new Miami Beach location at 1622 Washington Avenue or browse the collection online at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">duck-world.

About Duck World

Duck World is the brainchild of Filip Perkon, a serial entrepreneur, and Irene Fedotova, a business development professional. Born out of a shared passion for joy and creativity, Duck World has grown into a global brand with a mission to entertain, inspire, and spread happiness.

