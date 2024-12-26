Drone Strike On Nikopol Market: Injury Toll Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in a Russian drone strike on a in Nikopol has risen to eight.

Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to an update, there are eight injured in Nikopol. Seven of them were hospitalized. One woman is in a critical condition. Three more people are in a serious condition," he wrote.

Russian forces hit the Nikopol market with a kamikaze drone, damaging kiosks. Earlier reports said that six people had been injured in the attack.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service