Drone Strike On Nikopol Market: Injury Toll Rises To Eight
Date
12/26/2024 8:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian drone strike on a market in Nikopol has risen to eight.
Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"According to an update, there are eight injured in Nikopol. Seven of them were hospitalized. One woman is in a critical condition. Three more people are in a serious condition," he wrote.
Russian forces hit the Nikopol market with a kamikaze drone, damaging kiosks. Earlier reports said that six people had been injured in the attack.
