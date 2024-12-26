GCC Chief: Kuwait Meeting Reflects Solidarity With Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said Thursday that the extraordinary GCC ministerial meeting held in Kuwait reflects support to the security and stability of Syria and Lebanon.

Addressing the 46th extraordinary meeting, Al-Budaiwi said the gathering also aimed at coordinating Gulf stances amid the ongoing events and swift developments in Syria and Lebanon.

He added that Kuwait-hosted meeting came just a few days following the 45th GCC summit, which focused on the latest regional and international developments, mainly the Israeli occupation's war on and continued violations in the Gaza Strip in a breach of all international laws and humanitarian norms and criteria.

On Syria, he said the Gulf bloc, since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, has adopted a relentless stance and clear-cut policy regarding Syria, and has exerted efforts to support the Syrian people, citing Kuwait's hosting of several donor conferences to alleviate the humanitarian anguish of the Syrian people.

He pointed out Gulf relief and humanitarian aid worth over eight billion US dollars and hosting more than two million Syrians who enjoy full rights and benefits.

Politically, the GCC member countries have thrown much weight behind UN efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis in line with Statement of Geneva One and UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2254, which underlined immediate reforms that would fulfill the Syrian people's expectations, maintain their country's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and reject any foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs.

The GCC chief condemned the recent Israeli occupation attacks on Syria, the occupation of the border area and settlement expansions in the occupied Golan Heights as a serious violation of international laws, UNSC resolutions and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

In this context, he called on the international community to take on its due role and responsibilities by moving to halt such aggressions on the Syrian territory and oblige the Israeli occupation to pull out of all occupied Syrian lands.

Al-Budaiwi commended the positive steps adopted by the caretaker Syrian government for power transition and safety of Syrian civilians, along with efforts to maintain Syrian state bodies and achieve national reconciliation as a core pillar of security and stability.

He also urged all Syrian parties and groups to prioritize their country's supreme interests and national unity, and to adopt dialogue in order to meet the Syrian people's hopes of security, stability, development and prosperity.

On Lebanon, the GCC chief quoted the final communique of the 45th GCC gathering as having restated the bloc's unwavering support for the Lebanese people and their country's security and stability, in addition to its condemnation of serious Israeli occupation atrocities.

He also underlined the significance of all-out political and economic reforms aiming at enabling Lebanon to overcome its political and economic crisis, implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701, home-return of refugees and internally displaced persons, restoration of security and stability and respect of Lebanon's territorial integrity, political independence and sovereignty.

He concluded by saying that Kuwait-hosted meeting reflects the GCC member countries' much attention to all Arab and Muslim causes, and their commitment to promoting joint cooperation and ensuring regional security and stability. (pickup previous)

nma









MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109032051