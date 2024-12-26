عربي


All Cultural Events Postponed In Azerbaijan

12/26/2024 6:09:20 AM

Laman Ismayilova

In connection with the mourning in Azerbaijan, all cultural events planned for December 26 have been postponed in the theatrical and concert institutions under the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

On December 25, a passenger plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines airline, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, resulting in the death and injury of numerous people.

By the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a day of mourning was declared in the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 26, 2024, in order to commemorate the memory of those who died in the accident

The staff of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry expresses deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the plane crash.

AzerNews

