All Cultural Events Postponed In Azerbaijan
Date
12/26/2024 6:09:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
In connection with the mourning in Azerbaijan, all cultural
events planned for December 26 have been postponed in the
theatrical and concert institutions under the Culture Ministry,
Azernews reports.
On December 25, a passenger plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines
airline, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the
city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, resulting in the death and injury of
numerous people.
By the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a day of
mourning was declared in the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 26,
2024, in order to commemorate the memory of those who died in the
accident
The staff of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry expresses deep
condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the
plane crash.
