CSC: Kuwait Citizens' Wives Get Paid Despite Revoked Citizenship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti citizens' wives whose citizenship has been scrapped pursuant to Article Eight of the Citizenship Law are to keep getting their full monthly salary, Civil Service Commission (CSC) said Thursday.

All state bodies have been instructed to continue paying salaries to those wives whose citizenship has been revoked in line with the Citizenship Law, CSC Chairman Dr. Essam Al-Rubaiaan told KUNA.

The said female employees would also retain their public jobs as per annual contracts as of the day their citizenship is revoked, he reassured. (end)

zhr









MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109031798