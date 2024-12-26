Drones Attack Russian Military Airfield In Voronezh

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday morning, drones attacked the Baltimor military airfield in the Russian city of Voronezh. The facility reportedly sustained damage as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

The main target of the drone attack was the Baltimor military airfield, over which several UAVs were allegedly shot down Thursday morning.

Drone debris reportedly plunged on a private garage, causing fire. In addition, in the village of Novogremyachye, Voronezh region, a downed drone hit the roof of a residential building. Astra claims no casualties were reported, adding that no damage was inflicted on the airfield.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 59 drones over Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk and Tambov regions, as well as over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov, on Wednesday.

It is also noted that on the night of December 26, UAV debris fell on the premises of an industrial enterprise in Volgograd region.

“A UAV wreckage fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise in the Kotovsky district, without hitting the main production facilities and without causing a fire. Emergency services are at the scene,” said the governor, Andrey Bocharov.

The Russian defense ministry also claimed five drones had been intercepted over Volgograd, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions over the night.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Thursday morning, a number of drones inflicted damage on a defense enterprise "Michurinsk Plant Progress” in Tambov region, also causing a fire at an LLC Transnefteprodukt oil refinery company.