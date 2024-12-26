Kuwait's 10Th Relief Planeload Heads To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 10th relief aid plane has departed to Lebanon carrying onboard nine tons of food supplies, organized by Al-Rahma International Society, in coordination with the ministries of social affairs, foreign affairs, and defense.

This flight is part of Kuwait's ongoing efforts to support the Lebanese people during these challenging humanitarian circumstances, Deputy Director-General for Communications, Marketing, and Information at the society Dr. Adnan Al-Haddad told KUNA before takeoff.

The society, alongside the official bodies, believes that these aid shipments are so important that they assist displaced and affected families, as they include foodstuff such as rice, beans, oil and baby formula and other supplies that meet their immediate needs, Dr. Al-Haddad added.

He emphasized that this relief airbridge reflects strong historical ties between Kuwait and Lebanon, assuring that his charity would continue its global humanitarian efforts to provide urgent aid. (end)

