IMF Grants Additional $645M To Help Bangladesh Economy

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Saifur Rahman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said, it will grant US$645 million to support Bangladeshi economy, about US$105 million less than the US$750 million sought by Bangladesh to overcome current economic challenges.

Of this, around US$426 million will be provided under IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), while US$219 million will be made available under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), IMF said in a statement following a series of discussions on the latest economic situation in the country that witnessed the fall of a 15-year regime of Sheikh Hasina in August this year. An interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus is running the country since August 8, 2024. This increase would bring the total financial assistance under the ECF and EFF arrangements to US$4 billion, alongside concurrent RSF arrangements of US$1.3 billion.

Bangladesh's external debt increased to US$103 billion, while the country's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) reached US$451 billion this year.

“The Bangladesh economy continues to grapple with persistent challenges and is facing emerging external financing needs. To address these issues, the authorities requested an augmentation of IMF financial assistance of US$750 million to maintain macroeconomic stability and strengthen the country's resilience to external shocks,” the statement said.“The authorities are committed to sustaining revenue-based fiscal consolidation to address the emerging external financing gap, tightening monetary policy to control inflation, and to fully implement exchange rate reforms to ensure greater flexibility. They have pledged to establish a healthy and competitive financial sector and are advancing their climate agenda to promote sustainable, inclusive, and green growth.”

Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has declined to 3.8 percent in the 2024-25 financial year starting from July 1, 2024 – after maintaining a more than 6 percent growth year-on-year for the last 16 years.

“We are pleased to announce that the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Bangladesh authorities on the policies needed to complete the third review under the ECF, EFF, and RSF arrangements.

The IMF's Executive Board will consider completion of the review based on the implementation by the authorities of prior actions,” Chris Papageorgiou, IMF Deputy Unit Chief said following a three-day tour of Bangladesh.

“The timely formation of an interim government has fostered a gradual return to economic normalcy. However, economic activity has slowed significantly, and inflation remains elevated. Capital outflows, particularly from the banking sector, have pressured foreign exchange reserves. Additionally, tax revenues have declined, while spending pressures have increased. These challenges are further exacerbated by stress in parts of the financial sector.