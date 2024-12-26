Top 3 Best Places To Work In Indonesia For 2024 Revealed

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) JAKARTA, INDONESIA – OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, and Diversey have been recognized as the top three best places to work in Indonesia for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. These companies have been honored for their unwavering commitment to creating employee-centric cultures that prioritize well-being, growth, and development. Novo Nordisk has secured the top spot [...]">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031440