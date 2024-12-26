Dubai Establishes Centre To Enhance Crisis Management
12/26/2024 4:46:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Dubai has launched the Dubai Resilience Centre, a new entity dedicated to strengthening the city's ability to manage risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters. This initiative, established by a decree from sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, aims to position Dubai as a global leader in operational agility and crisis response. Operating under the Supreme Committee [...]">
