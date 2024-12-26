Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Wednesday higher

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock opened at 9,846.39 points, marking a 1.80 percent increase, or 173.64 points, from the previous session’s closing value. This rise reflects a positive start to the trading day as investors showed confidence in the market. The BIST 100 index, which tracks the performance of Türkiye's top 100 companies, has shown a strong upward trend recently.



On the previous day, Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index closed with a modest gain of 0.48 percent, finishing at 9,672.75 points. The daily trading volume reached 60.5 billion Turkish liras, approximately USD1.72 billion. This indicates continued investor activity and market participation despite fluctuating conditions.



In the foreign exchange market, as of 9:55 a.m. local time (0655 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 35.2570. The EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 36.6972, while the GBP/TRY rate was 44.4936. These figures reflect the ongoing volatility in Türkiye's currency market, as the Turkish lira continues to face pressure against major global currencies.



Meanwhile, commodity prices showed stability with gold trading at USD2,633.50 per ounce, while the price of Brent crude oil remained around USD73.22 per barrel. These prices reflect global market trends and have implications for Türkiye’s economy, particularly in terms of energy costs and investment flows.

