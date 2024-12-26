Ukraine Downs 20 Russian Drones, 11 Veer Off Course Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces overnight Thursday shot down 20 Russian drones, while 11 more veered off their intended course.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of December 26, 2024 (from 19:00 on December 25), the Russian attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and drones of other types, launching them from the Orel and Millerovo areas.

The raid was repelled by air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"As of 08:30, the interception of 20 Shahed UAVs and drones of other types has been confirmed Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the report says.

Due to the active countermeasures (e-warfare), 11 Russian decoy drones veered off course, causing no damage on the ground.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed continued increase of arms supplies, including those of air defense missiles, to Ukraine in the wake of Moscow's“outrageous” missile attack on Christmas.

Photo: General Staff