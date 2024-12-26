Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Naming KWFIU Chairman, His Deputy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday signed a decree appointing Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad as chairman of the Kuwait financial Intelligence Unit (KWFIU) in the rank of Ministry undersecretary for a period of four years, renewable once.
The decree also includes the naming of Yusuf Al-Omar as deputy chairman of the KWFIU in the rank of assistant ministry undersecretary for a period of four years, renewable once. (end)
