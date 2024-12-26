Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Naming KWFIU Chairman, His Deputy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Thursday signed a decree appointing Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad as chairman of the Kuwait Intelligence Unit (KWFIU) in the rank of undersecretary for a period of four years, once.

The decree also includes the naming of Yusuf Al-Omar as deputy chairman of the KWFIU in the rank of assistant ministry undersecretary for a period of four years, renewable once. (end)

