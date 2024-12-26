Saudi Non-Oil Exports Rise By 12.7 Percent In October
Date
12/26/2024 2:17:50 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Riyadh: Saudi Arabias non-oil exports rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in October, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, increased by 5.1 percent. Moreover, the value of re-exported goods increased by 47.1 percent during the same period, according to GASTAT.
Meanwhile, merchandise exports decreased by 10.7 percent in October 2024 compared to October 2023, as a result of a 17.2 percent decrease in oil exports.
Consequently, the percentage of oil exports out of total exports decreased from 78.3 percent in October 2023 to 72.6 percent in October 2024.
On the other hand, imports decreased by 3.8 percent in October 2024, and surplus of the merchandise trade balance decreased by 28.6% compared to October 2023
MENAFN26122024000063011010ID1109030835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.