Saudi Non-Oil Exports Rise By 12.7 Percent In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabias non-oil exports rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in October, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, increased by 5.1 percent. Moreover, the value of re-exported goods increased by 47.1 percent during the same period, according to GASTAT.

Meanwhile, merchandise exports decreased by 10.7 percent in October 2024 compared to October 2023, as a result of a 17.2 percent decrease in oil exports.

Consequently, the percentage of oil exports out of total exports decreased from 78.3 percent in October 2023 to 72.6 percent in October 2024.

On the other hand, imports decreased by 3.8 percent in October 2024, and surplus of the merchandise trade balance decreased by 28.6% compared to October 2023