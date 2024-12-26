Emirates Unveils Experiential Travel Store In Karachi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Emirates officially opened the door to its new store in Pakistan's Karachi, marking the airline's first experiential retail concept launch in West Asia.

Located at Sky Tower, Karachi Towers, on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in Clifton, the 183-square-meter store offers immersive experiences grounded in and best-in-class support from dedicated teams on the ground, said a release.



The Emirates Travel Store allows customers to learn more about the latest inflight products available onboard its aircraft as well as destinations in the airline's network.



Trained staff are readily available to provide personalized assistance, helping customers plan their trips, book tickets, and manage travel preferences with ease.

Additionally, the store features self-service kiosks, a selfie mirror that allows customers to take selfies against different backdrops featuring popular Emirates destinations.

A curated selection of exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories is also available at the store, making it a one-stop shop for travelers seeking both inspiration and convenience.

The dedicated customer service counters and kiosks will help customers with flight reservations and ticketing for Emirates flights and Emirates Holidays as well as with general Emirates and Skywards loyalty programme enquiries.

Experienced travel consultants will also be on hand to help provide customers with tailored travel advice.

T