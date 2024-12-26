Israeli leader seeks prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog requested the nation’s governance Wednesday to perform authoritatively to sign a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas to ensure the freedom of prisoners kept in Gaza, alerting that they experience a “clear and immediate danger.”



Addressing a Hanukkah ceremony in Tel Aviv, Herzog asked premier and his administration to consume all valid means to guarantee the hostages’ homecoming.



“This is your responsibility," he noted, also stating “You have my full support to conclude a deal that brings them home, after we failed to protect them.”



Herzog's remarks followed the arrival of Israeli discussions from Qatar late Tuesday for sessions following a week of talks on a possible prisoner exchange as well as peace in Gaza.



Previously Wednesday, Hamas declared that a peace deal had been postponed, quoting new Israeli situations linked to groups withdrawals, prisoner freeing and the arrival of exiled Palestinian people.



The discussions, interceded by Qatar, Egypt as well as the US, have experienced frequent delays. Netanyahu vows on taking charge through the Philadelphi Corridor, the Gaza-Egypt border crossing at Rafah, and detailed examinations at the Netsarim barrier in central Gaza to avoid the arrival of Palestinian soldiers.

