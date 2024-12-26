(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, raises suspicions of missile involvement. The Azerbaijan E190 aircraft carried 67 people from Baku to Grozny. Initial reports blamed bird strikes for the emergency landing attempt near Aktau.



Survivor accounts suggest an explosio occurred as the plane neared Grozny, Chechnya. Some reportedly heard a blast before the crash. This information contradicts the Russian regulator's initial explanation.



International sources hint at a possible accidental hit by a surface-to-air missile system. ANewsZ, an Azerbaijani news channel, claims a Russian military source confirmed missile-like damage to the aircraft. The incident's location near Grozny adds complexity to the situation.







Grozny, Chechnya's capital, holds strategic importance in the region. The city serves as a base for the "Kadyrovtsy" troops, loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. This connection may explain the presence of air defense systems in the area.



Russia has not yet officially addressed the incident. Ramzan Kadyrov expressed condolences and reported that some survivors remain in critical condition. He pledged to pray for the victims' swift recovery.



The crash resulted in at least 38 fatalities. Azerbaijani authorities confirm 28 survivors. The Brazilian-made Embrae aircraft experienced catastrophic failure during its journey. Footage of the crash circulates online, showing the plane's final moments.



This incident raises questions about air safety and military operations in the region. As investigations continue, the true cause of the crash remains uncertain. The event highlights the complex interplay of aviation, geopolitics, and military activity in the area.



