Shelling In Sumy Region: 95 Explosions In Border Area Over Day

During the day, Russian fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with a total of 95 explosions recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on .

“The Yunakivka, Krasnopilia, Velyko Pysarivka, Novoslobidka, Hlukhivska, Esman, Shalyhine, Sveska, Seredyno-Budsk communities were shelled,” the statement reads.

The enemy fired at the Esman community with mortars (14 explosions), artillery (12 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Attacks by Russian FPV drones were also recorded in the Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne communities (4 and 1 explosion, respectively).

Russian troops dropped 5 mines on the territory of Seredyno-Budsk community and 6 mines on the territory of Novoslobidsk community.

The Krasnopilia community was shelled with mortars (9 explosions), and the Sveska community with grenade launchers (29 explosions).

The Russians shelled the Velyko Pysarivka community with artillery (8 explosions) and dropped explosives from a UAV (4 explosions).

There were 2 explosions in Yunakivka community as a result of artillery shelling.

As reported, in Krolevets, Sumy region, rescuers came under a repeated Russian attack while extinguishing a fire on a farm.

