Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei at Bayan Palace.

KUWAIT - First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah announced that block on accounts of females whose citizenships have been rescinded as per article (8) of the citizenship law will be lifted by December 29.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call from the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian interim Asaad Al-Shibani.

MANAMA - Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed that the State of Kuwait continues its humanitarian efforts to support the needy in Arab and Islamic countries.

BEIRUT - Kuwait's ninth relief aid plane arrived in Lebanon with 40 tons of humanitarian aid involving foodstuff, as part of Kuwaiti efforts aiming at alleviating suffering of Lebanese people caused by continuous Israeli occupation aggressions.

KUWAIT - Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi reviewed preparations for Kuwait Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025 lunching.

KUWAIT - Kuwait University came in the first place locally and 550th globally in the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025.

GAZA - Palestinian faction Hamas said that a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap has been delayed due to new Israeli conditions.

NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly has approved the Convention against Cybercrime, through enhancing international cooperation, providing technical support and building skills, especially in developing countries.

ISLAMABAD - Airstrikes carried out by Pakistan at its border with Afghanistan killed at least 46 people, said a spokesperson for Taliban-led Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid.

ISLAMABAD - At least 13 "terrorists" were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military. (end)

