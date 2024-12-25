Unite For Equitable Job Quotas

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

The National leader and Member Parliament Ruhullah Mehdi's protest outside the Chief Omar Abdullah's residence on Monday has triggered rumblings within his party with some NC leaders accusing the MP of going against his own party. Salman Sagar, the party's first time MLA has termed Ruhullah's protest a breach of the party discipline, and reminded him that no one was above the party including the chief minister. However, Ruhullah responded sharply, issuing a strong yet vague statement, metaphorically likening NC leaders to 'house slaves' and 'field slaves,' identifying himself with the latter.

Ruhullah's protest against his own party was over unfair job quotas, 70 percent of which have been granted to marginalized groups comprising less than 30 percent of the population. Significantly, Ruhullah was supported in his protest by the opposition parties like the PDP and the Awami Ittehad Party. Actually, the protest was a part of Ruhullah's campaign promise to the open category unemployed youth of the Valley. He had earlier assured them of the NC government's action on the equitable job reservation for the general category population within the first two months of assuming the power,

promising to protest against his own government if it failed to deliver. He fulfilled the promise, and, in the process, brought much-needed attention to what is one of the most urgent issues facing the government.



ADVERTISEMENT

J&K has now just 30 percent reservation quota for the open merit category. The reduction followed the LG administration's decision early this year to raise reservation for Paharis by 10 percent and that of the other tribes and the Other Backward Classes by 8 percent. According to the 2011 census, 69 percent of the Valley's population falls under the general category, which includes those not classified under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. But while reservations in the rest of the country have been capped at 50 percent, in J&K, they have been fixed at 70 percent.



ADVERTISEMENT

Not that the NC-led government is not seized of the matter. To be fair to the chief minister, he has promised action. Soon after taking over, he formed a cabinet sub-committee to look into the matter. The committee has been tasked to give its report within six months. Omar also met a student delegation representing the protesters to assure them of justice. Ruhullah's protest, which he was duty-bound to register in fulfilment of his election promise, has hurtled the issue to the foreground. It were promises like these that earned the NC the faith of voters, so Ruhullah can't be blamed for keeping it. However, through it all, it is important that the NC stays strong and united.

This alone will enable the party to steer Jammu and Kashmir through its challenging political landscape, address grievances and champion the aspirations of the people.



Read Also Reservation in Jammu & Kashmir: The Other Side Would the Gupkar Protest Solve the Reservation Riddle?