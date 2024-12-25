Ukraine WOW Commemorates Centennial Of 'Shchedryk' World Tour With Global Performances

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In honor of the centennial anniversary of the Ukrainian Republic Capella's world tour, the Ukraine WOW initiative has recreated the performance of the iconic Ukrainian song "Shchedryk," known globally as "Carol of the Bells," on 50 stages across 17 countries.

This historic project celebrates the journey of the Ukrainian choir, which introduced the world to this beloved melody and helped promote Ukrainian culture and independence, Ukrinform reports.

A century ago, under the direction of conductor Oleksandr Koshyts, the Ukrainian Republic Capella completed a groundbreaking five-year tour, performing over 500 sold-out concerts across three continents. The tour aimed to raise awareness of Ukraine's culture and support the recognition of the Ukrainian People's Republic. "Shchedryk," composed by Mykola Leontovych, was one of the standout pieces performed during the tour.

To mark the anniversary, musicians from around the world have come together to perform "Shchedryk"at the same 50 venues where it was first introduced a century ago. Notable locations included the National Theater in Prague, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Orfeo Catala in Barcelona, the Konzerthaus in Vienna, and the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, among others.

The project was launched by Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who performed with the "V.U.H.A." choir at the National Philharmonic of Ukraine in Kyiv, where the first-ever performance of Shchedryk took place on December 29, 1916. In a poignant video accompanying the project, American stars Vera Farmiga and Barbra Streisand -- both of Ukrainian descent -- shared the history of the composition and its importance in uniting the world through music.

The Ukraine WOW organizers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, have called for people to share the melody on social media using the hashtag #ukrainewow, emphasizing the song's Ukrainian roots. The project aims to remind the world of Ukraine's rich cultural heritage and its contributions to global music.