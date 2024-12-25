Hospital Evacuated In Dnipro After Air Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than a hundred patients of a hospital are being evacuated in Dnipro, where problems with electricity and heat have arisen after a massive air attack by Russian troops.

This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, we will have to evacuate one of the city's hospitals again, where more than a hundred patients are staying. They will be distributed to other medical institutions in Dnipro,” the statement reads.

Filatov informed that as of 2:30 p.m. after the morning attack in Dnipro , there are still some problems with heat supply in the left-bank part of the city. Gas, water and electricity are being supplied.

The mayor expressed hope that the Solnechny residential area will not be left without heat supply, as the utility services have been systematically and in advance preparing for various scenarios. According to him, all possible services and necessary specialists are already working on the Prydniprovsk residential area.

In the city, 65 houses are left without heat and 300 windows have been smashed. Seven educational institutions were also damaged.

In addition, Filatov noted, eight kindergartens in the Prydniprovsk residential area will not be able to enroll children due to the lack of heating. Schools are working on a standby basis, as it is currently on vacation.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of December 25, the Russian army launched a combined attack on the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitators. As of 12:00, 113 out of 184 air targets were confirmed to have been shot down.

The attack damaged infrastructure in Dnipr . In addition, an administrative building was damaged, and windows in a nine-story building were smashed. A private house was also damaged. One outbuilding caught fire.

