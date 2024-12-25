Zelensky Lights Hanukkah Candles With Rabbis Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky together with rabbis of Ukraine lit Hanukkah candles.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on .

“Today is both Christmas and the beginning of Hanukkah. It is very good that in Ukraine we can celebrate such holidays with respect for each other, communicate, live together and wish different people the same victory - the victory of light over darkness,” Zelensky said.

Source: OP

According to him, this particular Hanukkah menorah was presented by Argentine President Javier Milei during his inauguration last December.

Zelensky meets with representatives of churches on eve of Christmas,

“I congratulate the Jewish community on the holiday. I wish Jewish families peace, joy and generous fortune. Let Hanukkah burn in every home, give strength and fill with new hopes, strengthen faith in the power of truth and justice,” Zelensky said.

As reported, this year, Jews begin celebrating Hanukkah, also known as the“Festival of Lights” or“Festival of Eight Candles,” on December 25. The celebration will last eight days.