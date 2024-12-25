Ukraine's CCD: Plane That Crashed In Kazakhstan Shot Down By Russian Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A passenger jet belonging to an Azerbaijani airline, which crashed near Aktau in western Kazakhstan on December 25, was reportedly shot down by a Russian air defense system.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Embraer 190 plane of an Azerbaijani airline, en route from Baku to Grozny, was shot down by a Russian air defense system," Kovalenko wrote.

He criticized Russia for failing to close the airspace over Grozny, which could have prevented the tragedy.

"The plane was damaged by the Russians and was sent to Kazakhstan, instead of making an emergency landing in Grozny to save lives," Kovalenko added.

The flight, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was carrying 67 passengers and crew. According to initial reports, 38 people lost their lives in the crash.

Photo: APA