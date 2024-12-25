Drone Attack Reported In Russia's Ingushetia, Chechnya

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday morning, a drone crashed in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia. A UAV attack was also reported in the Chechen capital of Grozny.

This was reported by Kavkaz , Ukrinform saw.

The head of Ingushetia, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, said this morning that a drone crashed in the city of Malgobek. According to the official, no casualties or damage were reported.

A was posted on social showing a drone flying over Malgobek. Later, a video with the drone wreckage out in a field was uploaded.

In addition, the Telegram channel of the Chechen resistance movement, Niyso , reported on Wednesday a drone attack on the bases of Russian law enforcers in Chechnya.

“Four to five explosions have been reported. According to tentative reports, it's several drones in the area of ​​the SWAT 2nd Regiment. Explosions were heard in all the surrounding areas,” the post says.

It is noted that the Secretary of the Security Council and the nephew of the head of Chechnya Khamzat Kadyrov confirmed the latest drone attack on the region, assuring that“everything was shot down.”

As Ukrinform reported, on December 15, drones attacked two bases in Grozny.