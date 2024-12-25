Ukraine Downs 113 Air Targets As Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Seven Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 12:00 on Wednesday, December 25, Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 55 Russian missiles, four guided air missiles, and 54 drones.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of December 25, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on Ukrainian and sector facilities, involving missiles of various types (air-, land- and sea-based), as well as Shahed-type one-way UAVs and other types of decoy kamikaze drones.

In total, the Air Force detected and tracked 184 air targets:

two KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area - Voronezh region);

10 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region);

12 Caliber cruise missiles (the Black Sea);

50 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles (launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers over Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea);

four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (launched by tactical aircraft over Belgorod region);

106 Shahed strike drones/decoys of various types (Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the barrage.

According to tentative reports, as of 12:00, a total of 113 air targets were confirmed to have been shot down:

55 Kh-101, Kh-55cm, Kalibr cruise missiles;

four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

54 Shahed strike UAVs/drone decoys of various types, while 52 veered off course.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Infrastructure facilities sustained damage as a result of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 25, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption across the country.

The Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment there.