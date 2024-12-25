Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour In Kashmir

The churches across the valley were decked up and decorated with colourful bunting, lights and balloons, and wore festive look.

The biggest Mass was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road here, where members of the Christian community, including women and children, had assembled to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and held special prayers.

Among the believers were a few tourists who joined the locals on the auspicious day.

“We felt good, we enjoyed a lot. There is no danger, people live together with brotherhood and we celebrated Christmas,” Poonam, a tourist from Jammu, said.

While she lamented the absence of a white Christmas in Srinagar - as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has had no snowfall so far this season - she prayed for a good snowfall in the valley.

“It is colder. Kashmir used to have white Christmas and it was great, but this year, there has been no snowfall in Srinagar and people are facing difficulties. We pray for a good snowfall,” she added.

Another tourist, Pun Mudhiraj, a resident of Bengaluru, visiting the valley with his wife and three children, said Christmas is a season of hope, love, joy, caring and sharing.

“We met three other families here, we were strangers, but we became friends. That is the essence of Christmas celebrations. We felt good here,” he said.

Christmas celebrations were also held in other churches of the valley, including in Gulmarg and Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the members of the Christian community on the occasion, and asked the people to imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion.

“Wish you all a Merry Christmas. Let's imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love, compassion & forgiveness, and work for welfare of humankind and upliftment of the needy & underprivileged. May this Christmas fill the hearts of people with warmth, love & goodwill towards fellow beings,” Sinha said on X.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and party vice president and J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also greeted people, hoping the day augurs well for peace and prosperity in J-K.

“I extend warm greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. This day symbolises the spirit of selflessness and empathy, dedicating oneself to easing human suffering. May this day serve as a catalyst for global peace and prosperity,' the senior Abdullah said in a statement.

The J-K chief minister emphasised the importance of brotherhood, harmony, and amity as integral components of the Union Territory's rich cultural heritage.

Director General of Police J-K, Nalin Prabhat, also greeted the people of J-K a very Happy Christmas.

