New Haven Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005907
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024 at 2227 hours
STREET: Otter Creek Hwy
TOWN: New Haven
CROSS STREETS: RT 7
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ethan Shepard
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/24/2024 at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Otter Creek Hwy, in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, getting stuck in the ditch. Troopers identified the operator as Ethan Shepard (34) of Huntington, Vermont. While speaking with Shepard, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Shepard was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Shepard was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time for the charges of DUI #3, Negligent Operation, and Criminal DLS.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024 @ 12:30 PM
