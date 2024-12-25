Kalush Left Without Heat, Water After Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Prykarpattia region of Ukraine, the city of Kalush was left without water after the Russian attack due to the de-energization of the plant.

This was reported by Kalush Mayor Andrii Naida in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, the treatment is without power... We cannot supply water,” Naida said.

According to him, there is also no heat supply in the city, and there are power outages. In the morning, social institutions and hospitals had to switch to generators.

infrastructure damaged inregion

As the agency reported earlier, Russians attacked DTEK's thermal power plants in the morning, seriously damaging the equipment.

Part of Prykarpattia is without power as a result of the Russian attack.