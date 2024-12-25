Karzai Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes On Paktika As A Violation Of Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned Pakistan's deadly attack on civilian areas in the Barmal district of Paktika province. He described the incident as a“blatant aggression.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Karzai expressed his condemnation of Pakistan's in Paktika, labeling them as a clear violation of Afghanistan's and an outright aggression.

Karzai attributed the ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad to Pakistan's“flawed policies” of fostering extremism in the region and persistently undermining Afghanistan's stability.

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan confirmed the bombings on villages in Paktika late Tuesday and strongly condemned the attacks. The ministry accused Pakistan of targeting villages inhabited by“Waziristani refugees.”

Local sources from Paktika reported that several villages in the Barmal district were destroyed in the deadly airstrikes on Tuesday. While the Taliban has not provided casualty figures, some media outlets reported that over 10 bodies, including those of women and children, have been retrieved from the rubble.

In its initial reaction, the Ministry of Defense denounced the attacks as“barbaric” and a violation of international norms. The ministry reiterated its commitment to defending Afghanistan's territorial integrity and vowed that Pakistan's actions would not go unanswered.

Zalmai Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, also commented on the strikes, stating that the Taliban are likely to respond to this aggression.

This strike underscores the fragility of Taliban-Pakistan relations and highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining regional stability. Such incidents risk escalating tensions and complicating the prospects for peace in the region.

To prevent further deterioration of relations, both nations must engage in meaningful dialogue. Regional and international stakeholders should also play a role in mediating disputes to foster long-term peace and stability in South Asia.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram