Kuwait Sends 9Th Relief Aid Aircraft To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ninth relief aid plane has departed to Lebanon, carrying onboard 40 tons of humanitarian aid involving foodstuff, said Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society Board on Wednesday.

This aid is part of Kuwait's initiative entitled: "Kuwait Is by Your Side", mainly aiming at alleviating the humanitarian anguish of the Lebanese people amid the tough circumstances they are undergoing, the Kuwaiti charity's Board Chairman Mohammad Al-Shaya told KUNA.

The fresh humanitarian aid plane was sent to Lebanon in collaboration with the ministries of social affairs, foreign affairs and defense, he said.

Kuwait's relief and humanitarian package comes under the direction of the country's political leadership, he pointed out.

Kuwait on Tuesday dispatched its eighth relief aid plane to Lebanon, carrying onboard 30 tons of humanitarian aid involving foodstuff, medicine and blankets. (end)

