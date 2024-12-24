Türkiye Raises Minimum Wage By 30 Percent For Next Year

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Dec 25 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, yesterday announced a 30-percent increase in the minimum wage for 2025, raising it to 22,104 lira (about 630 U.S. dollars).

The announcement was made after the Minimum Wage Determination Commission's fourth meeting in Ankara.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Vedat Isikhan said, he believes the increase will enhance workers' well-being and strengthen the country's economic stability.

“By prioritising fairness in working life, we can ensure the development of our country,” Isikhan emphasised.

However, the Turkish Confederation of Trade Unions (TURK-IS) chose not to attend the meeting, citing a lack of prior notification regarding the wage proposal.

TURK-IS President, Ergun Atalay, previously outlined their demand for a net wage of 29,583 liras (about 845 dollars) with a 45-percent increase plus a 20-percent social share, and had reiterated that the union would not approve any decision below this figure.

For 2024, the minimum wage had been set at 17,002 lira, reflecting a 49-percent increase.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 47.09 percent in Nov, its lowest level since June 2023.– NNN-TRT