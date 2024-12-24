Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT
12/24/2024
KUWAIT -- The Cabinet endorsed a draft resolution on issuing a law imposing a 15-percent tax on multinational entities, which have business in more than one country or a state.
RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian Ministry of health said that five Palestinians were killed and another five were injured, including one critical injury after an Israeli Occupation bombing of the Tulkarm camp in the northern occupied West Bank.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and no compromise will be made on it.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait national football team was able to defeat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-1 in the second round of group A, of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26). (end) mb
