Cayman Islands To Host Multinational Disaster Response Exercise

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Aliya Dunstan

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands will host a multi-agency training exercise involving nine countries dubbed, Horizon 2025 in Grand Cayman from 10 to 19 January.

The exercise, which is organised by the Jamaica Defence Force and its Maritime Air and Command in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, will bring together disaster response and maritime law enforcement personnel from countries including the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Dominica Republic, The Bahamas, Haiti and Turks and Caicos.

The aim of Horizon 2025 is to strengthen readiness and regional coordination in addressing complex emergencies and maritime challenges. Key objectives will be to enhance multilateral maritime law enforcement, safety coordination, strengthen regional readiness and security through collaborative approaches, build regional capacity for maritime law enforcement and support the Global Maritime Crime Programme by fostering joint understanding and a unified stance.

The exercises will focus on collaboration across diverse agencies, simulating real-world scenarios. Two primary scenarios expected to take place during the event are the humanitarian air and disaster response and search and rescue.

The humanitarian aid and disaster response will simulate an earthquake south of George Town, triggering the activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre and regional support from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. Local entities such as the Cayman Islands Regiment, Fire Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands will work with regional partners during the simulation.

Residents are advised that Horizon 2025 is a training exercise, not an actual emergency.

As part of the search and rescue, there will be simulation of an aircraft emergency between Grand Cayman and Little Cayman with assets including the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Coast Guard and regional partners coordinating rescue operations.

Reflecting on the significance of the exercise, Governor Jane Owen, stated:

“Event Horizon 2025 demonstrates our shared commitment to resilience and security in the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean. By working together, we enhance our ability to respond to crises, safeguard lives, and strengthen our maritime capabilities.”

The Cayman Islands Government has said that the week-long event involving regional and international partners underscores the value of coordinated, effective approaches to enhance safety and resilience across the region.

The post Cayman Islands to host Multinational Disaster Response Exercise appeared first on Caribbean News Global .