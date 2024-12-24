Letter To Editor SKIMS (JVC) Bemina Struggles Without A Full-Time Principal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

SKIMS Bemina | File Photo

Dear Editor,

I would like to highlight the issue of SKIMS Bemina remaining without a head for quite some time now

The tertiary care hospital and medical college is grappling with significant challenges due to the absence of a full-time principal.

The dependence on the Director of SKIMS to act as an incharge principal has exacerbated the situation, leaving the institution in administrative disarray. Students, faculty, and staff face long waits as issues are routed to SKIMS Soura and then channeled back.

The principal plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and serves as the bridge between the government, faculty, and students. Without a dedicated principal, the college struggles to make timely decisions or implement policies effectively.

The Director of SKIMS, already overburdened with overseeing operations at SKIMS Soura, has been tasked with the additional responsibility of serving as the principal of SKIMS Medical College. This dual role has led to significant inefficiencies.

The government's delay in appointing a full-time principal has caused mounting frustration among faculty, students, and healthcare staff. The institution risks losing its competitive edge and may face compliance issues with regulatory bodies. The lack of stable leadership sends a discouraging message to aspiring students and faculty considering SKIMS Medical College.

A full-time principal is not just a position-it is a necessity for the institution's stability and growth. The government must act swiftly to appoint a dedicated principal who can focus exclusively on addressing the challenges facing SKIMS Medical College & Hospital Bemina and steering it toward excellence.

Kind regards

Dr Imtiyaz

Faculty member