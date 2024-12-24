عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
9-Member Committee To Finalise Business Rules

9-Member Committee To Finalise Business Rules


12/24/2024 3:14:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday constituted a 9-member committee by him to finalise the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the legislative assembly.

According to an order, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel has been set up under Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by the speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members include legislators Mubarik Gul(NC) Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M), Saifullah Mir (NC), Nizam-ud-din Bhat (Congress), Pawan Kumar Gupta ( BJP, Hasnain Masoodi) ( NC), Ranbir Singh Pathania ( BJPl) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan( independent supporting ruling alliance).

In total, the committee has seven members from the ruling alliance and two from BJP. No MLA from Kashmir-based opposition MLAs is part of the panel.

Read Also Budget Session of J&K Assembly Likely From Feb 10 J&K Assembly To Form Panel for Framing Rules of Procedure

The committee shall finalise the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly prior to the commencement of the ensuing Budget session.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN24122024000215011059ID1109028340


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search