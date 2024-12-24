9-Member Committee To Finalise Business Rules
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday constituted a 9-member committee by him to finalise the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the legislative assembly.
According to an order, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee.
The panel has been set up under Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by the speaker.
The members include legislators Mubarik Gul(NC) Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M), Saifullah Mir (NC), Nizam-ud-din Bhat (Congress), Pawan Kumar Gupta ( BJP, Hasnain Masoodi) ( NC), Ranbir Singh Pathania ( BJPl) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan( independent supporting ruling alliance).
In total, the committee has seven members from the ruling alliance and two from BJP. No MLA from Kashmir-based opposition MLAs is part of the panel.
The committee shall finalise the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly prior to the commencement of the ensuing Budget session.
