Why Microstrategy, Arm Holdings, And Carnival Stocks Fell

(MENAFN- Baystreet) On Monday, Microstrategy (MSTR) dropped by 8.78%. The stock found support at its 50-day simple moving average. Closing at $332.23, it is well off its short-lived high of $543.

For seven straight weeks, the software firm-turned (BTC-USD) added to its holdings. It bought 5,262 more worth $561 million. 100's inclusion of MSTR stock increases risks for tech shareholders. They will now hold BTC-USD instead of directly through a Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC). Still, prices will go through peaks and troughs. This is a new asset class that offers investors an alternative to fiat currencies and gold.

Arm Holdings (ARM) closed at $126.87 after failing to break out above $150. The stock touched $150 since September 13 only to lose momentum. The courts ruled that Qualcomm's (QCOM) chips that use intellectual property from its Nuvia acquisition are covered. That means that Arm Holdings cannot claim for damages.

Arm plans to seek a retrial.

In the travel sector, Carnival (CCL) is losing bullish momentum. Shares now trade at a P/E of 18.5 times. The seasonally bullish end will slow in January to February, then fall in March. Investors are taking profits before the seasonally strong momentum fades. For 2025, Carnival expects net yields to rise by 4.2% Y/Y.