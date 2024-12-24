Profits From Frozen Russian Assets: Ukraine Receives From U.S. First $1B Of Pledged $20B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received from the U.S. $1 billion, secured by profits from frozen Russian assets.

Prime Denys Shmyhal reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

“This is the first tranche of the planned 20 billion dollars that the U.S. intends to provide as part of the G7 initiative,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister thanked American partners and the World for this“important step towards justice”.

“We expect all russian sovereign assets to be confiscated and used for the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the head of government emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 10, the U.S. Treasury announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the G7 initiative for a total of $50 billion, secured by frozen Russian assets.