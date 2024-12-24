Herat Woman Hires 30 Poor Women In Her Carpet Workshop

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A woman in Herat has established a carpet-weaving workshop, providing jobs to 30 poor women in the western province.

Shah Bibi Nazari, the workshop's owner, told Pajhwok Afghan News that her dedication to supporting impoverished women inspired her to create the workshop.

She recalled that initially, only two women worked with her in the workshop, but now the number has surged to 30.

“All these women working here are primary breadwinners for their families,” she said, emphasizing the vital role the plays in supporting these households.

Nazari called on the government to assist in marketing and exporting their handmade carpets to abroad. Such support, she said, would not only bolster their business but also empower more working women.

She explained that she bought raw materials from Herat's local markets, which has helped preserve the traditional craft of carpet-weaving while keeping costs low.

However, she noted that to expand employment opportunities for more women, greater support for their products was essential.

The women employed at the workshop expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and underscored the need for similar employment projects.

Karima Radmanesh, one of the employees, said salary she earns from the workshop enables her to meet her family's needs.

She praised the workshop as a safe and secure environment for women, highlighting that all the staff members are female.

Another employee, Somaiya Rahmati, who has been working at the workshop for nearly 18 months, said the job has not only helped her support her family, but also relieved her of the depression caused by unemployment.

“Carpet-weaving offers economic stability and has a positive impact on women's mental health,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Sadaqa Sadeqyar, Deputy Director of Women's Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that nearly 50 carpet-weaving workshops are registered with the chamber. She noted that approximately 1,000 women in Herat are engaged in individual and collective carpet-weaving activities, supported by various partner organizations.

Maulvi Bashir Mohammad Sirat, Director of the Department of Commerce and Industry, said efforts are underway to export Afghan carpets to global markets.

He emphasized the importance of meeting international production standards to attract foreign buyers and promote Afghan carpets on the world stage.

The creation of employment opportunities in carpet-weaving for women in Herat has not only improved the economic well-being of families but also empowered women and addressed psychological challenges among workers.

kk/ma