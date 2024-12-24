Al Jazeera Documentary Gets Tanit Award In Carthage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The documentary "Mattila" won the "Bronze Tanit" Award in the official documentary competition at the 35th Carthage Film Festival, which concluded its activities on Sunday, Dec 22, in Tunisia.



The film, directed by Tunisian Abdullah Yahia and produced by Al Jazeera Documentary, tells the story of Rayan, a Tunisian teenager who was forced to face the challenges of the world of crime and delinquency after leaving school at an early age. In the absence of his parents who left the country illegally during the events of the Tunisian in 2011. Over the course of 3 years of filming, "Mattila" follows the journey of Rayan who found in football a safe haven away from delinquency and marginalization. The film also depicts his ambition to travel to France to meet his parents after a separation of more than 12 years.



The film "Mattila" is a testament to the social difficulties facing Tunisian youth, and highlights the strength of hope and determination in striving for a better future, despite the harsh circumstances.

