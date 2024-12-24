Qatar Participates In 71St ACAO Executive Council Session
12/24/2024
Rabat: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), participated today, December 24, in the 71st session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), held in Rabat, Morocco.
QCAA Acting President Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri chaired the Qatari delegation to the meeting that discussed topics related to air transport, air navigation, aviation security, and environment.
The attendees also deliberated ways to implement the ACAO's strategic objectives and boost joint work among member states.
On Wednesday, the State of Qatar will take part in an extraordinary session of the ACAO General Assembly.
