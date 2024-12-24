Silk Way AFEZCO and FF construction sign agreement to build the future of SW Cargo Village

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jawad Dbila and Ayaz Soltanov

Silk Way AFEZCO and FF sign agreement to build the future of SW Cargo Village

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company (SW AFEZCO) has entered into a landmark design and build agreement with FF Construction, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Silk Way Cargo Village within the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ). The agreement includes the design, engineering, and construction of three core facilities that will be integral to the Silk Way Cargo Village: the air traffic control tower, a business aviation terminal, and a fire station.The air traffic control tower will ensure flawless air traffic management and safety, featuring advanced radar and communication systems alongside energy-efficient and sustainable facilities. The business aviation terminal will provide seamless services for private aviation, with dedicated customs areas, VIP lounges, and direct apron access, setting a new standard for regional business aviation. The fire station will guarantee rapid emergency response with advanced equipment and vehicles, incorporating sustainable features including water recycling systems to align with environmental goals.These facilities will be built in accordance with international standards for green and sustainable infrastructure. Technical guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization will support progress towards the Green Airport certification, while collaboration with local regulatory bodies will ensure maximum efficiency and scalability for the airport's future growth.“This agreement represents an important step in our journey to establish a world-class logistics hub in Azerbaijan,” said Jawad Dbila, Managing Director of SW AFEZCO.“Partnering with FF Construction reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions in the aviation and logistics sectors.”Ayaz Soltanov, Director of FF Construction LLC, added,“We are honored to collaborate with SW AFEZCO on this transformative project. Our extensive experience in executing complex infrastructure projects ensures that these facilities will set new benchmarks for quality and sustainability, strengthening Azerbaijan's logistics ecosystem.”The project is scheduled for completion in 2026, further enhancing regional connectivity and supporting sustainable economic growth.About Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone CompanySilk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company (SW AFEZCO) is a dedicated entity of Silk Way Group tasked with developing sustainable aviation and logistics infrastructure in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Established to oversee transformative projects such as the green airport and cargo village, SW AFEZCO integrates advanced sustainable technologies and innovative logistics solutions to position Azerbaijan as a leading transit hub. The company's initiatives align with national and international standards, fostering economic growth and environmental responsibility.About FF ConstructionEstablished in 2008 in Baku, Azerbaijan, FF Construction is one of the country's leading construction companies, specializing in facade construction, MEP engineering, and interior decoration. With operations spanning Azerbaijan, Turkey, Qatar, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and beyond, the company is renowned for its outstanding performance and internationally recognized projects. Supported by a team of highly skilled engineers, FF Construction provides precise, innovative, and high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

Leyli Allahverdiyeva

Silk Way West Airlines

+994 77 201 15 35

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.