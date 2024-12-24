National Art Museum's Director Shares Yearly Reflections And Future Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan National Art Museum had an exciting year, filled
with new projects and achievements.
The museum has worked hard to engage with visitors and expand
its collection, showcasing the rich art heritage of Azerbaijan.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Director of the National
Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova touches upon
the opening of fresh exhibitions, partnerships with international
organizations, and plans for the future. She answered questions
while discussing the museum's journey over the past year.
Q: How, in your opinion, has the outgoing year been
characterized?
A: For Azerbaijan National Art Museum, the
outgoing year has been fruitful and very eventful. We opened
interesting exhibitions, and implemented new projects aimed at
expanding our engagement with the public. The museum has also
ventured into new spaces – in particular, we launched a souvenir
shop and a museum cafée. In our time, such facilities are a natural
and necessary part of any museum's infrastructure, so we are
keeping up with the times.
Of course, there were also international events – such as
exhibitions as part of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan, our staff's
participation in international symposia, and international projects
within the museum... In short, the year flew by like a beautiful
moment.
Q: How many tourists visited the Azerbaijan National Art
Museum in 2024?
A: The overall attendance this year compared to
last year delights us, but I believe there is still room for
improvement. Although it's still early to summarize the outgoing
year, as of today, our annual attendance figure has approached
30,000 visitors. This is more than double the previous year, 2023,
when the museum was visited by 12,500 people.
Q: What valuable exhibits have been added to the
museum's collection?
A: Currently, the museum is actively working on
developing a concept for its collections. We are primarily focused
on enriching our collections of domestic painting and graphics, as
well as the sculpture collection of our masters. Not long before
the exhibition of Sattar Bahlulzadeh, we acquired two valuable
albums of his. Prior to this, we did not have any of his albums,
despite the museum having a solid collection of works by this
remarkable artist. Additionally, this year, our collection has been
supplemented with works by Tofig Javadov, Togrul Narimanbayov, and
Alakbar Rzakuliyev. We also acquired paintings from the national
artist of Azerbaijan Tofig Aghababayev directly from his
anniversary exhibition.
Q: What major projects were implemented by the museum in
the outgoing year?
A: Our largest ongoing project is the renewal
of the permanent exhibition. This is a long and complex process,
involving a complete rethinking of the exhibition space and a
fundamentally new approach to presenting the material.
The main idea is that we are a museum of visual arts, and this
understanding lies at the core of our perception and interpretation
of history. That is, we are not only interested in historical
artefacts per se – we care about the artistic value of these
objects, which will tell the story of the evolution of artistic
methods, from the Bronze Age to modern times.
Through the lens of imagery, the perfection of form, and the
unity of form and decor, we discuss different eras and types of art
– such as ceramics, metal, wood, and textiles – which will be
presented in close connection with works of visual arts, which is
the foundation of all applied arts.
Q: With which international partners have you managed to
strengthen cooperation?
A: We are actively working with museums from
the CIS countries – we currently have many plans in this direction.
We are establishing contacts with Turkiye, China, South Korea, and
European countries. Next year, several international projects with
major museums are planned.
Q: What are the museum's plans for the coming
year?
A: The next year also promises to be rich and
busy. Firstly, we plan to open the updated exhibition. Secondly, we
have many plans regarding our exhibition activities. We are also
preparing for an international symposium dedicated to the 200th
anniversary of the founder of realistic painting, Mirza Kazim
Iravani.
Finally, one of my favourite projects – "Fireplaces of the
Palace of De Boure" is set to continue. I hope that the result of
our recent meeting with Russian experts in architectural ceramics
will be a publication and a new excursion tour dedicated to tiled
fireplaces.
